Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower or storm

LANSING, Mich. — Our next weather system is tracking through Illinois and will hug the Michigan-Indiana border most of today. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday along with continued heat and humidity! It's still a few days out, but a low pressure system tracking into Michigan on Wednesday morning could bring us some thunderstorms. Some of these may be strong to possibly severe. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees through Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy. Chance of a few showers and thunderstorm. Severe weather is not likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northeast light.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Chance of P.M. and night showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of morning showers and storms, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

