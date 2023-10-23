Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance of showers

LANSING, Mich. — This morning is cold and frosty! Temperatures are in the upper 20s/lower 30s with widespread frost and freezing temperatures. As the workweek unfolds, the weather pattern will become much more active across the Great Lakes. Today will see increasing clouds and highs only in the mid 50s. A few showers will be possible this afternoon/evening/Tuesday morning as a warm front lifts north. Tuesday will be much warmer in the lower 70s, but a strong southwest breeze and chance for showers will increase again overnight into Wednesday morning. Much more rain looks to move in Wednesday through Friday with breezy conditions, but temps holding in the middle 60s. Rain chances look to stick around through the weekend, too.

