Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, sct'd storms

MID-MICHIGAN — The warmest day this week will be today with highs in the mid/upper 70s to near 80 across our southern counties. While we expect much of the day to be dry, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at anytime with most of our area being caught in the warm sector of this storm system. Some storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rain, lightning, small hail, and gusty winds. A cold front passes through the state late tonight into Friday morning generating a few more storms tonight. Rain comes to a close early Friday before another round of precipitation moves in this upcoming weekend with sharply colder temperatures. A few snowflakes will be possible on Sunday mixing in with rain showers.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with chances for showers and storms. Highs in the middle/upper 70s to near 80. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph . Gusts to 35/40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible as a cold front slides through the state. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: A few lingering early morning showers possible, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 60. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with chances for showers during the day. Snow may mix in overnight. Highs around 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain and a few snowflakes. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs near 50 degrees.

