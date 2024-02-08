Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for a wave of warmth! Temperatures climb to the middle 50s on Thursday and Friday... nearing record high temps! Our next chance of showers arrives late Thursday into Friday. Showers will linger into Friday morning, with some sunshine returning to end the day on Friday. Keep your rain gear handy for Saturday. Additional light rain will be possible Saturday morning. Temperatures tumble this weekend and next week, back to high temperatures in the upper 30s. There will be chances of a few flurries next week, too.

