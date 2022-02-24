Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, cool

LANSING, Mich. — Ice jams are still a concern for localized flooding, especially along the Grand River in Comstock Park where minor flooding is already occurring. Some breaks in the clouds occur the first part of today before widespread steady to light snow showers arrive late this afternoon across our southern counties and spreads north and east.evening. Snow will accumulate tonight into Friday morning, where 2" to 3" is likely. Isolated higher amounts (around 4") are possible along and south of I-94 and toward Detroit. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties from 2 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Friday. Slick travel conditions are likely on the roads early Friday morning. Bundle up and stay safe, West Michigan!

TODAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise clouds thicken and snow develops by late afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Early morning light snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. 2" to 3" of total snow accumulation likely. The lowest amounts will be north/west of Grand Rapids, with the higher totals south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

