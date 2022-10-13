Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool with scattered shower

MID-MICHIGAN — Another breezy and cool day is in store today with strong winds from the west and high temperatures in the lower 50s. Friday will be coolest day of the workweek with a high temperature of 50 degrees! Isolated lake effect rain showers are possible on Friday, however most will be along the immediate lakeshore and north of I-96. The chance of light rain showers are possible early Saturday morning and late in the day on Sunday, however most of your daytime hours over the weekend will be dry! Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy leading into next week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s! In fact, some wet snowflakes may mix in with some of these rain showers as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with scattered showers (especially this afternoon). Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible! Highs in the middle 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook