Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool

LANSING, Mich. — Look for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today. We do have a slight chance of some very light rain/snow showers this afternoon and evening as a weak front slides through the state and the air will be cool enough for the possibility of lake effect precipitation, but most locations will stay dry. We expect a gradual warm-up next week as temperatures return to the mid/upper 50s with mainly dry conditions. Get outside and enjoy!

