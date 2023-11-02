Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, a bit warmer

LANSING, Mich. — Partly sunny, breezy conditions are expected today with high temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday in the mid/upper 40s. Strong southwest winds will persist across the region both today and tomorrow sustained at about 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts will reach about 30 mph. The next best chance for rain will be late Sunday, with more widespread chances on Monday with temps in the lower 50s. Cooler air returns by next Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures back in the lower 40s. Don't forget, we return to Eastern Standard Time Saturday night/Sunday morning. Make sure to set the clocks back one hour. Beginning Sunday, that means our sunset time will be about 5:30 P.M.

