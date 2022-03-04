Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and warmer

LANSING, Mich. — This morning begins with clear to partly cloudy skies and some sunshine and chilly temperatures. Cloud cover gradually thickens through the day ahead of a larger system moving in this weekend. High temperatures today will be in the lower 40s. Widespread rain showers, strong wind gusts, and unseasonably warm temperatures are in store for this weekend. Highs will reach near 60 degrees on Saturday! Rain showers arrive late Saturday evening into Sunday morning, plus the winds become the strongest Saturday night into Sunday morning before and shortly after daybreak where gusts may reach 50 mph. Cooler air sweeps back in Sunday. Temperatures will only reach the 30s on Monday! Snow showers are expected Monday with accumulations of 2" to 3" possible.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows near 30 degrees. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a light wintry mix early across our northern counties. Widespread rain showers don't develop until late evening/overnight. A thundershower is even possible! Becoming windy too! Highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with morning rain showers, otherwise some late day clearing is possible. Early highs in the mid/upper 50s, then gradually falling into the 40s. Strong wind gusts expected...especially early in the morning, between 45 to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow showers. A 2" to 3" accumulation is possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly. Highs in the upper 30s.

