Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — We expect partly sunny skies today with high temperatures returning to the low 60s. Clouds will be thicker north of Grand Rapids with a system tracking through Northern Michigan providing the chance for a few light showers across Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta Counties. Our entire area will get into rain showers for a prolonged period of time from Tuesday through Thursday as another stronger, moisture-laden system arrives. Temperatures on those days will only reach the upper 40s and rainfall amounts will be on the order of an inch or a little more.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy north, and partly cloudy to partly sunny south of I-96. Unseasonably warm. Chance of a few passing showers north of I-96 in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows around 40. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.
TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers developing. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. A thundershower possible too. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with off/on rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Gradual clearing. Highs only around 40.
