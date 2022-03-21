Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — We expect partly sunny skies today with high temperatures returning to the low 60s. Clouds will be thicker north of Grand Rapids with a system tracking through Northern Michigan providing the chance for a few light showers across Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta Counties. Our entire area will get into rain showers for a prolonged period of time from Tuesday through Thursday as another stronger, moisture-laden system arrives. Temperatures on those days will only reach the upper 40s and rainfall amounts will be on the order of an inch or a little more.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy north, and partly cloudy to partly sunny south of I-96. Unseasonably warm. Chance of a few passing showers north of I-96 in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows around 40. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers developing. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. A thundershower possible too. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with off/on rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing. Highs only around 40.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook