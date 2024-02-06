Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and still mild

LANSING, Mich. — We will still have one more day with the blue skies before rain moves in to end the week. This morning starts mostly clear and turn partly cloudy with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures start the warming trend again back to the middle 40s today, with low to middle 50s by Thursday. Today will feature mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, while Wednesday will have more clouds than sun. The wave of warmth also comes with the chance of rain. Our next chance of widespread showers arrives late Thursday into Friday. As for our winter thaw, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal through Valentine's Day. Stay up to date with the FOX 47 Weather Team.

