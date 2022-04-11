Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonable to start the week

LANSING, Mich. — Our brief, early morning and overnight showers and storms exited the area before 6 A.M. today. We expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with another chance of a few showers this afternoon. Several days will likely be in the 60s! There's also a chance for 70 on Wednesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, a few passing showers and thunderstorms will occur with some possibly being strong/severe on Wednesday. We remain in a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms Wednesday, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Thursday will also be a day filled with gusty winds between 40 50 mph. We'll turn cooler into the 40s on Thursday and beyond. Download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few afternoon showers. Warmer too with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of late evening and night showers and storms. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely with a few thunderstorms possible. Some storms might be strong to severe with hail and wind. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with early morning shower chances. Partly cloudy by afternoon and windy. Highs in lower 60s after midnight, then falling throughout the day into the 40s. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

