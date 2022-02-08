Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonable

LANSING, Mich. — Flurries and light snow showers wind down this morning and we will dry out as temperatures remain seasonable today and partly sunny skies break through the clouds. Slightly warmer temperatures overall are expected this week (as compared to previous weeks) with highs in the low/middle 30s. We may even hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees briefly on Friday. A couple of Canadian clipper systems will pass through West Michigan this week, leading to chances of light snow and/or a light mix. As of now, Friday has the best chance of seeing accumulating snow with a couple inches or so of wet snow with some rain showers mixing in. Stay up on later forecasts for updates on these systems.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a light mix or snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook