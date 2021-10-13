Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and mild

LANSING, Mich. — A slightly warmer day is in store for today and Thursday before temps drop off this weekend. A few showers will likely return ahead of a cold front overnight tonight into Thursday morning. There may also be a rumble or two of thunder. Additional rain showers are possible Friday/Friday night and again Saturday morning. Readings will be cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine and drier conditions arrive next week.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog/mist/drizzle, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower chances increase overnight as a cold front arrives in the region. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, especially in the P.M./night hours. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

