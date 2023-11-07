Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and cooler

LANSING, Mich. — Today is Election Day! Skies will be dry and mostly cloudy through the first part of the day. We should begin seeing partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Our warmest temperatures already occurred at midnight with readings in the mid/upper 50s. Temperatures most of the day will remain steady in the upper 40s. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures return on Wednesday with highs stuck in the middle 40s along with breezy conditions. A few stray showers may linger into early Thursday morning, however cloud cover will diminish through the day with some sunshine likely by the afternoon. The remainder of the week and weekend will be dry! Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Friday and the weekend, along with highs in the 40s. We expect a gradual warm-up next week!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook