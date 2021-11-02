Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and cloudy, chilly temps

LANSING, Mich. — Keep your winter coats handy this week, perhaps the gloves too. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are anticipated today with another breezy and chilly start and continuing all day. The rest of the week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds but still chilly. The upcoming weekend we start to slowly see rebounding temperatures at least back in the lower to mid 50s for daytime highs.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows around 30. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few lingering light rain/snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

