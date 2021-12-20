Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy

LANSING, Mich. — Conditions stay dry and quiet through most of this week, although we may see a few light snow showers north of Grand Rapids Tuesday evening/Tuesday night. As of now, temperatures will be above freezing for the upcoming Christmas holiday. This will lead to breezy conditions and rain showers on Christmas Eve, with the possibility of a few light rain showers switching over to snowflakes by Christmas Day morning. Travel conditions should be good with a green Christmas likely. This is a system we will be closely watching as conditions are subject to change.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds southwest/west winds at `10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the low/mid 20s. Winds west/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, but thickening clouds through the day as another weak low pressure system arrives. This system may generate some light snow showers north of Grand Rapids in the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds east/southeast/south at 6 to 12 mph. This is also the WINTER SOLSTICE! Winter officially arrives at 10:59 A.M.. This is the point and time when the sun is farthest south of the equator. The days gradually get longer.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

