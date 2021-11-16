Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, a bit warmer

LANSING, Mich. — A dry, reasonably nice day is in store today with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. We'll see sharply warmer temperatures by Wednesday with highs in the 50s and rain showers before cooling off again Thursday and Friday. The pattern stays chilly into this coming weekend, but there are no big systems in sight except for rain chances Sunday into Monday. The overall quiet, but cool weather looks to carry into Thanksgiving week as well. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid/upper 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds southeast at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle after 3 A.M.. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with light to steady rain showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southwest/west at 6 to 12.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a light, spotty rain or snow shower. Colder with highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

