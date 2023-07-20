Today's Forecast: Partly partly, breezy, humid, scattered t'storms

LANSING, Mich. — Today will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms with the passage of a cold front, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Wind gusts around 60 mph and hail at 1" in diameter are possible with these storms. The threat for an isolated spin up or tornado is very low, but still present in Lansing. Dry skies return just in time for Friday and Saturday. A few more scattered showers or storms are possible late Sunday and Monday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook