Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with unseasonable warmth

LANSING, Mich. — Dry conditions are in store today with temperatures surging into the low/mid 60s and sunshine mixed with clouds. Our next chance of a shower arrives Thursday afternoon with a weak, moisture-starved cold front. Behind the front, we're monitoring another system for Friday, bringing widespread rain showers, breezy conditions, and temperatures falling back to seasonable levels. Rain stays into the start of Saturday with temperatures still in 40s. Temperatures rebound on Sunday pushing back into the 50s with dry conditions. Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M. It's called the spring/vernal equinox with about 12 hours of daylight/12 hours of darkness. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY / ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of a few brief, light afternoon/early evening rain showers. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Breezy too. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers through midday. Highs in the upper 40s.

