Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower

LANSING, Mich. — Relatively calm conditions will be the rule as we work toward the weekend. Today brings a mixture of clouds and sun with a stray shower or two during the afternoon. Temperatures will hold a few degrees below average for this time of year, topping out in the lower 70s for many areas. By the time we reach the weekend, a small warm-up will be underway. Highs should top out in the lower 80s and it'll stay mainly dry. There are chances for showers as we work into the early portion of next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Light northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs slightly warmer in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

