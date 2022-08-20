Today's forecast: partly cloudy with storm chances

MID-MICHIGAN — A slow-moving system to our west is expected to gradually head our way. Scattered rain showers are anticipated to move into the region today in an on and off again pattern. More of these scattered showers and storms are likely again on Sunday as the low meanders through the state. Dry skies settle in for Monday through Wednesday of next week, with another chance of rain next Thursday and Friday. High temperatures for this 7-day period are likely to stay in the lower 80s to the upper 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. South/southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. East/north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing cloud cover, becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

