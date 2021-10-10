Today's forecast: partly cloudy with scattered showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Happy Sunday! Get ready for a warm day. Highs today will reach the low 80s. A stray shower or two is possible, along with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Winds pick up this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Your work week begins with the continuation of warm temperatures and strong winds. Monday will be dry through the day, with a mix of sun and clouds. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are anticipated later Monday evening. Parts of mid-Michigan currently fall under a slight risk for severe weather. The potential threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. High temperatures remain in the low 80s on Monday. Cooler air is anticipated for next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start, becoming partly sunny. A stray shower or two possible. Highs near 80 degrees. South winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. Shower and thunderstorm chance increases during the evening. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low/middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook