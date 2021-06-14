Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated shower chances

LANSING, Mich. — A few showers and storms expected early this morning; otherwise we're back to a dry, sunny and comfortable weather pattern. Most outdoor plans look great for this coming week with highs falling back into the mid/upper 70s and decreased humidity. While some areas picked up several inches of rain this past week, many did not as we are still in a drought for most of the area and not much widespread relief is on the way though the chance for showers and thunderstorms does return overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Please be careful with any burning or campfires in the weeks to come and be sure to check on any burn restrictions in your area.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a pop-up isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Winds northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Late overnight shower and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mainly morning shower and storm chances; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

