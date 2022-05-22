Today's forecast: partly cloudy with cooler temps

MID-MICHIGAN — Lingering morning cloudiness will plague the area, but we will see gradual clearing as skies become partly cloudy through the day. It will remain cool with highs only around 60. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight so be sure to cover the plants or bring them inside. Sunshine continues into Monday and partially on Tuesday before our next system arrives Wednesday with rain. In fact, Wednesday looks like a very wet day and some of that may carry into early Thursday. Rainfall totals look to be on the order of an inch or more for some of us.

TODAY: Morning cloud cover, otherwise gradually becoming partly cloudy. Cool too! Highs around 60. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows around 40, but mid 30s in outlying and rural locations. Winds west-northwest light.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, but cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers likely. It may be an all-day rain! Highs in the low/mid 60s.

