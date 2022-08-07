Today's forecast: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms

LANSING, Mich. — A cold front shifts slightly closer to mid-Michigan today, providing the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but with a warm and very humid atmosphere and a cold front in the region, scattered showers/storms are possible through the day, although severe weather is NOT likely. The biggest threat with these storms will be the potential of heavy rainfall. The cold front pushes across the state on Monday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A stray shower is possible early Tuesday morning before the system clears the area, with eventually dry conditions and less humidity for the afternoon. Temperatures this week will drop back closer to average, mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but a few morning storms are possible, and then storm chances return in the evening. Severe weather not likely, but brief, heavy rain is possible. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Heavy rain possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds south/southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with otherwise mostly cloudy and humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: An early morning lingering shower or storm, otherwise decreasing cloud cover. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north/northeast 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in lower 80s. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 70s. Winds from the north, northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

