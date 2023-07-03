Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers

LANSING, Mich. — Today kicks off a calm and warm start to the week! Overall, partly cloudy skies are expected, along with a quick afternoon pop-up shower. Temperatures are expected to rise to the middle 80s. Dew points remain high, keeping us feeling muggy through Wednesday. Thankfully, air quality has improved tremendously. For the holiday, a mix of sun and clouds are on tap. Temperatures make a run at the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but they aren't expected to be all day events.

