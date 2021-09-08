Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible

LANSING, Mich. — We will kick off the day with mainly clear skies gaining some cloud cover later-on plus breezy winds. There’s a chance for a few stray showers this afternoon or evening as a trough of low pressure lingers overhead. High temperatures through Friday will be in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sun, but also pop-up cumulus clouds. The upcoming weekend looks to be a bit warmer with highs back in the 80s along with mainly dry conditions.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few stray afternoon showers possible. West winds 10 – 20 mph. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower or two possible. West northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs slightly warmer in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 80 degrees.

