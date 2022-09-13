Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible

MID-MICHIGAN — A cool start to the morning with a few hit or miss rain chances possible again today. A low-pressure system continues to rotate over the state of Michigan through this afternoon / evening. We'll get a "taste of fall" with this passing system as temperatures will dive into the lower 70s. West Michigan will dry out with sunshine and rebounding temperatures Wednesday through Friday. 80s are back in the forecast this weekend along with rain chances again starting on Sunday.

TODAY: The chance for stray showers especially in the morning, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. West northwest winds from 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. West northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few rain chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

