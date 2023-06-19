Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm and dry

LANSING, Mich. — Another dry stretch is expected for the majority of the work week, as all of our afternoon high temperatures soar to the upper 80s and lower 90s with lots of sunshine through Thursday. This will continue to lock in our drought conditions across most of the state. We will have an elevated fire risk through the Wednesday with this heat, low humidity, and a bit of a breeze. Please continue to not burn anything and be cautious. Summer officially arrives on Wednesday. It's known as the summer solstice and has the most daylight hours of any other day... racking up more than 15 hours! We are seeing chances for scattered showers or storms increase Friday and through the weekend, as high pressure building over the Great Lakes looks to shift, allowing for a system in the south to track north and bring us the opportunity for some much needed rain. These are only chances at this point, so nothing well defined to get excited about yet.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook