Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover will decrease by daybreak, delivering partly cloudy skies for today. Temperatures will climb for the rest of the work week, reaching the mid/upper 40s today, and low/mid 50s on Friday. Our next weather pattern shift arrives on Saturday. A system is likely to bring widespread rain showers on Saturday, producing about a quarter of an inch of rain accumulation. Colder air will wrap in overnight Saturday and into Sunday, transitioning rain over to snow. Snow accumulation is likely to be limited on Sunday, with lake effect snow taking over for Monday. Winds may ramp up a bit, too! Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have better than average chances of above normal temperatures through the week before Christmas. Unless this pattern breaks down, it may be difficult to get a white Christmas, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

