Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — We expect partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the lower 80s. While the chance is low, a stray shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out today. Your weekend forecast is in great shape! Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid/upper 70s. Saturday is the first official day of fall! Known as the Fall or Autumnal Equinox, it's the precise time the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It happens at 2:50 A.M. on Saturday. We'll see equal days and equal nights, about 12 hours of each. Dry skies settle in for next week with highs a little closer to seasonal averages, in the lower 70s.

