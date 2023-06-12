Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy this morning, but becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. A bit breezy. A shower is possible, but most locations stay dry. Highs in the middle/upper 60s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph. A low pressure system rotating into the Great Lakes will bring on and off rainfall on Tuesday, but again, only a tenth of an inch across most of the area is expected. Winds out of the northwest to west will create a HIGH/MODEATE BEACH HAZARD along our lakeshore through this afternoon. Today will also feature some pockets of sunshine through the clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are set to return to seasonal averages in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the week.

