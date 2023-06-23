Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, slight chance of light showers

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies will dominate today with a game of 'get wet roulette.' A few pop-up sprinkles are possible east of U.S. 131 today, but any rain will be exceptionally limited. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Saturday, with high temperatures spiking to 90 degrees. A cold front is expected to pass on Sunday, bringing a greater opportunity for much-needed widespread rain. A few thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, with scattered rain showers on Monday and Tuesday. Forecast models are indicating between .50" to 1.0" of rain accumulation from Sunday through Tuesday.

