Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy & seasonal

MID-MICHIGAN — A few passing clouds are possible this, with temperatures back to around freezing. Election day brings the perfect forecast to vote! Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for today, along with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Temperatures gradually get warmer through the middle of the work week, with daytime highs in the 60s on Wednesday and near 70 degrees on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are in store both days. Our next chance for rain sneaks in on Friday, with what could be a major turning point in our general weather pattern. We're tracking a major cool down into this upcoming weekend! A strong cold front arrives Friday and forces a pattern change with rain showers and sharply colder air. Behind the cold front brings high temperatures in the 30s, along with the chance for snow in West Michigan! We could see some accumulations along/west of U.S. 131.

TODAY: Don't forget to check out the TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE (between 5:16 a.m. and 6:41 am)! Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/middle 50s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low/middle 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and windy. Chance for rain showers as a strong cold front blasts through the state. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Sharply colder temperatures, cloudy, and windy. Chance of lake effect rain/snow showers. Accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy with mainly snow chances. Highs in the mid 30s.

