Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot & muggy with evening shower possible

MID-MICHIGAN — Today will feature mostly sunny skies, high humidity, and plenty of heat. Breezy conditions remain but not as strong as yesterday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late tonight into Friday morning, most of the area will stay dry. Sunshine returns in full blast for the daytime hours on Friday! Widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend with a system looking to move in Saturday evening and continue throughout Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of stray evening / overnight shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

