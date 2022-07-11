Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, more humid

LANSING, Mich. — Look for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies today as we have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. As for storms, areas south of I-96 are under a SLIGHT risk for strong to possibly severe storms, while areas along and north of I-96 are under a MARGINAL or lower risk. Wind and hail will be our biggest concerns, but we need the rainfall. Some areas though may once again be missed by the much-needed precipitation. Many locations north of I-96 are under "abnormally dry" conditions on the drought monitor from NOAA. FOX 47 Meteorologists will be watching this situation closely in the coming days. Locations north of Lansing are currently under a "moderate" drought. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are store for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will remain in the low to high 80s this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon and a chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. A SLIGHT risk for stronger storms mostly south of I-96. Breezy and more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an overnight shower. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-northwest at 7 to 14 miles per hour.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

