Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler

LANSING, Mich. — A "back door" cold front passes through the state this morning, which will bring come cloud cover at times this morning and sharply cooler temperatures. A stray sprinkle is possible today. Frost is possible tonight into Thursday morning with cooler temperatures in the middle/upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday through Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will soar to the lower 80s by this weekend.

