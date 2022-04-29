Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy and a little warmer

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy and cool start to the morning with afternoon highs back in the low 60s and breezy winds! This weekend features high temperatures in the lower 60s, with the chance of rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening, where some could be on the strong to severe side in Southwest corner. There is currently a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. The normal or average high temperature is now 64 degrees.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Breezy east-southeast winds 10 – 15 mph with gusts upwards 25 mph. Highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy east-southeast winds. Lows inn the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon and evening/night rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers mostly in the morning hours. Afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.