Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warmer

LANSING, Mich. — A beautiful Friday ahead! Warmer temperatures and more sunshine today, before a fast-moving cold front sweeps in after midnight. That will result in rain showers overnight (perhaps a thunderstorm) into early Saturday morning. Most of the daylight hours during the upcoming weekend look to stay dry with temperatures pushing back into the mid/upper 60s. Even warmer readings arrive early next week with low to mid 70s anticipated right on through the workweek with plenty of sunshine.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Showers return for the late evening and overnight as a cold front moves in. Highs near 70 degrees. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph, veering southwest in the evening at 15 to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and possible storms with heavy rainfall at times. Gusty southern winds 10 to 15 mph gusting upwards 25-30 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.
SATURDAY: Early morning showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
