Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm, showers develop tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We'll be waking up to partly cloudy skies today. Temperatures warm to the lower 80s this afternoon and evening. Clouds will begin to increase midday, ahead of shower chances overnight. Widespread rain showers are likely for Sunday, along with cooler temperatures. The same low pressure system will rotate over the state of Michigan between Sunday through Tuesday, providing potentially over an inch of rainfall accumulation. We'll get a "taste of fall" with this passing system as temperatures will dive into the upper 60s to lower 70s. West Michigan will dry out with sunshine and rebounding temperatures Wednesday through Friday of next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. Rain chances develop overnight into Sunday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight scattered rain chances. Temperatures drop to the lower 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for stray showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

