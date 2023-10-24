Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm above average temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — As the workweek unfolds, the weather pattern will become much more active across the Great Lakes. A few showers are possible this morning as a warm front lifts across the area. Today will be much warmer in the lower 70s, but a strong southwest breeze will hinder the day being great outdoors. Rain will thankfully hold off during the day, but shower chances will increase again overnight into Wednesday morning. Much more rain looks to move in Wednesday through Friday with breezy conditions, but temps holding in the middle 60s. Rain chances look to stick around through the weekend, outside of a pause sometime on Saturday.

