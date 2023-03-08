Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and seasonal temperatures

MID-MICHIGAN — A chilly start to the morning with mostly clear skies and calm winds. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for today with increasing clouds on Thursday. Our next weather system is set to arrive late Thursday overnight and into early Friday morning. Widespread snow showers are likely to accumulate on Friday, which could create travel impacts all day. Snow will move out before daybreak Saturday morning. Preliminary forecast models are leaning towards a widespread 3" to 6" of snow. For more information regarding this storm, click HERE. Sunshine sweeps back in for Saturday, with a small chance for light snow on Sunday. Winter isn't over in West Michigan quite yet. Don't forget to move the clocks forward one hour THIS WEEKEND Saturday night as we return to Daylight Saving Time.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. East northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Our next weather system arrives bringing widespread accumulating snow. Breezy conditions, too. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Gradually decreasing clouds. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

