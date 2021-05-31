Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and seasonal

LANSING, Mich. — A warmer start to the week as morning temperatures remain in the upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday bring a mixture of sun and clouds and warmer afternoon highs into the low to mid-70s. Our next shot for rainfall comes in on Wednesday afternoon as an area of low pressure passes to our south. This system is expected to continue a few showers or thundershowers into Thursday as well, but coverage looks to be focused mostly south and east. A bigger warm-up is on track for next weekend as upper 80s are expected to be returning to West Michigan along with a good deal of sunshine.
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West southwest winds at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the low to mid-70s. Southeast to east winds at 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid-70s
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.
