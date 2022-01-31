Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and seasonable

LANSING, Mich. — Looking for a little warm up? Today will be in the lower 30s, and tomorrow near 40 degrees! Today we expect partly cloudy skies with a light southeast wind that picks up in the late evening hours. We expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with rain developing in the late afternoon/evening. This will transition to a brief wintry mix before changing to all snow. We're tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing mainly snowfall to the region. The latest forecast models show this system tracking further southeast of Michigan. That means colder air and several inches of snow accumulation are likely along/south of the I-94 corridor and east toward Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Detroit. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts for updates as details will likely change. Difficult travel conditions are likely with this passing system, especially closer to Lansing and Detroit. WINTER STORM WATCHES have already been posted from Tuesday night through Thursday evening for Allegan, Barry, and Eaton Counties southward.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. A little breezy. Lows in the low/mid 20s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer yet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain develops in the late afternoon/evening hours, then transitioning to a wintry mix/snow overnight. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers, with the heaviest bands south and east of Grand Rapids. Accumulations likely. Highs in the upper 20s early Wednesday, then falling throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Snow showers continue with the heaviest bands south and east of Grand Rapids. Areas along/south of the I-94 corridor could be looking at total accumulations of 12". Grand Rapids would be on the order of about 2" to 4" with the current track of this system. Further north of GR, less than 1" is likely. Highs in the upper teens early on dropping into the lower teens and single digits by day’s end.

