Today's Forecast - Partly cloudy and humid

LANSING, Mich. — Although we are going to have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Those don't arrive though until later on this afternoon. Otherwise, it's just hot and humid with temperatures climbing by mid-afternoon into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. And then we'll have those Heat index values into the 90s. Keep yourself cool today.

Tonight we're going to start to see some improvement. Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast early. Keep in mind those sunsets are getting earlier and earlier as we're losing almost three minutes of daylight per day. So right as the sun goes down again, there's still perhaps a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Those will exit though overnight and then tomorrow we start to see those humidity levels dropping a little more sunshine, a little bit of a breeze coming in out of the West northwest and it'll be a comfortable feeling breeze, not that sort of hot wind that we had around here even yesterday.

So again, more comfortable as we work our way through tomorrow and then working into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows in the 50s. Daytime highs in the 70s air conditioners can go off if you want could open up those windows just a little bit. Let that refreshing air mass, push into your house your apartment and it looks like it is going to stay that way as we had right through the end of this upcoming workweek. Again, daytime highs in the upper 70s. That's pretty close to average as we work into the first weekend in the month of September.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening. Some could be on the strong side. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

