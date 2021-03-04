Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and cooler

LANSING, Mich. — After a nice Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees, cooler temperatures are here to finish the week. Cooler is, of course, relative as temps will still be at or even a touch above average for the first week of March. With high pressure dominating much of the time, precipitation is not expected. The Sunday/Monday time frame will mark as a transition period to milder weather. The outlook for next week has temperatures pushing into the 50s beginning on Monday. This warm and above average stretch is likely to last at least a few days. The next chance for rain in West Michigan holds off until Wednesday of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. North winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. North winds around 5 mph. Lows near 20 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook