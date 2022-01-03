Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and chilly

LANSING, Mich. — Quiet, dry conditions are anticipated the next two days with high pressure building into the region. Another storm system arrives on Wednesday with breezy conditions later Tuesday/Tuesday night, and turning windy on Wednesday. This system will likely generate some accumulating snow on Wednesday...probably about 1" to 3", then pull down Arctic air with accumulating lake-effect snow likely Wednesday night and Thursday. The heaviest accumulations will be along/west of U.S. 131 and there may be several more inches.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Chilly. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the teens. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Becoming breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-enhanced snow showers. Temperatures dropping through the day. Starting off in the lower 30s, dropping to the teens by Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the teens and lower 20s.
