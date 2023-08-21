Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and a bit humid

LANSING, Mich. — Wildfire smoke and haze has diminished, however it is possible we could see a return today with a weak passing cold front. Temperatures behind the front will be more comfortable in the lower 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter to start the week with lower humidity. Things change Tuesday night as we ride the outer edge of the big 'Heat Dome' to the south and west. The leading edge of a warm front may bring showers and storms Wednesday morning before really humid air arrives with dew points in the low 70s through Friday. We will have a shot at 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, depending on where showers and storms develop.

