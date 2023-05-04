Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer with isolated rain chances

LANSING, Mich. — Variable cloud cover is expected this morning, with temperatures still cooler, in the 30s. Frost advisory for some communities continues until 9 a.m. Cloud cover today will be light, with high temperatures finally breaking into the 60s. Isolated rain chances have been added to our forecast for Thursday evening and night into early Friday.

